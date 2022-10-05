Gigi Hadid reframes Kanye West after his virulent attacks on a fashion journalist

Kanye West never misses an opportunity to make new enemies. This time, he stoked the anger of Gigi Hadid, against a backdrop of attacks and Instagram posts. Monday, October 3, on the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week, the American rapper presented his fashion collection during a parade, himself wearing a sweatshirt indicating “White Lives Matter”. A racist slogan, notably used by white supremacists opposed to demonstrations against racist and police violence which erupted in the United States after the assassination of George Floyd. A sweatshirt, an escapade, yet another provocation. Since Monday, journalists specializing in fashion subjects have been looking into the Ye case. One of them, Gabriella Karefa Johnsonpublished in Instagram story comments about the sweatshirt worn by the creator.

Present at the parade among the fifty or so handpicked guests, she describes the garment as “incredibly irresponsible and dangerous” and evokes the “trauma” of the people who attended the show. Kanye West hastened to respond to him with great virulence. He shared several photos of her, accompanied by humiliating or degrading comments. All, deleted from his Instagram account since. According to screenshots circulating on social networks, Ye had notably claimed that Anna Wintour would have “hated” the pair of boots that the journalist is wearing in one of the photos.

“You are a bully and a joke”

Behind her smartphone, Gigi Hadid revolted against this public cyber-harassment: “You would like to have even a percentage of her intellect. You can’t even imagine haha… If there is any interest in any of your bullshit, she would be the only person who could save you. As if the “honor” of being invited to your show should prevent someone from giving their opinion..? Lol. You are a bully and a joke, ”she said. The famous model knows Gabriella Karefa-Johnson well, with whom she worked when she made the cover of the American edition of vogue in 2021.