Gigi Hadid shares a Halloween-themed drawing made by her daughter Khai

A masterpiece. Gigi Hadid got into the Halloween spirit by showing her 2-year-old daughter’s drawing inspired by the upcoming holiday.

The model, 27, took to social media on Sunday, October 16, to share an Instagram Story of the sketch. Khai’s doodle included orange and purple swirls covered in Frankenstein stickers and skeletons.

Hadid’s insight into her child’s artistic skills comes after she recently sprang from Khai’s main stages. “She’s so mobile, from the early morning hours,” the California native, who shares her little one with Zayn MalikTold Today in September. “So mobile. Skip things. Very brave, which is great, but you know.

At the time, Hadid noted that Khai is active by “training to do dangerous things” around the house. “It’s so much fun,” she added, referring to watching her daughter grow up. “The more she talks, understands and remembers, the funnier it becomes. She is a blessing.

Hadid became a mom after giving birth to Khai in September 2020. A source exclusively told We Weekly that Hadid and Malik, 29, have grown even closer by expanding their family.

“Gigi and Zayn love being parents and can’t get enough of their baby girl,” the source shared that same month, adding that Hadid was “enjoying every moment” with her daughter and the former One Direction bandmate.

The on-and-off couple, who started dating in 2015, made headlines after the musician was charged with four criminal harassment offenses in October 2021 after an alleged altercation with his then-girlfriend’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Malik, who did not contest the charges, was fined for the incident and placed on probation for 360 days. He also received anger management classes and a domestic violence program. That same month, We confirmed that Hadid and Malik had ended their relationship.

Amid his legal troubles, the songwriter broke his silence by defending himself against public rumours. “I categorically deny hitting Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter, I refuse to give further details,” he said. TMZ in a report. “I hope Yolanda reconsiders her false allegations and moves towards resolving these family issues privately.”

Earlier this year, a source exclusively told We that Malik and Gigi were well placed as co-parents. “Gigi has her walls since she’s been on better terms with Zayn and they’re doing well as a co-parent,” the insider revealed.