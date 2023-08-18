Gigi Hadid shares memories of Karl Lagerfeld ahead of Met Gala 2023

Gigi Hadid paid tribute to her late friend and prolific fashion mogul Karl Lagerfeld with a series of photos ahead of the 2023 Met Gala.

gigi hadid posted to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to share the memories lagerfield, with whom he worked closely for many years before his death in 2019. He was 85 years old. The photos come a day before the Met Gala celebrates his legacy with the theme, Karl Lagerfeld: a beauty line,

“Tomorrow we will celebrate Karl at the Met Gala”Hadid wrote on Instagram. “I feel very fortunate to have met this legend. Missing her so much…I can’t wait to see all the fashion houses paying tribute to her in creative ways.”,

Hadid also shared pictures of various photo shoots she’s done over the years with Lagerfeld, who is also an accomplished photographer. Another snapshot was a Fendi ad that Hadid posed for and captioned “Carl’s Fendi”, Lagerfeld worked with Fendi for more than 50 years, the longest collaboration in high-end fashion.

instagram gigi hadid

Lagerfeld has been known for his contributions to the fashion world since the 1950s, when he worked for Chloé and Fendi. He gained worldwide fame after becoming the creative director of the channel in the 1980s and was credited with changing the brand’s image. He also launched his own clothing line, Karl Lagerfeld.

With Hadid’s Instagram Stories going by, it’s likely she’ll be attending fashion’s biggest night this year (the guest list is never announced before the star-studded event) to honor her late friend.

The 2023 Met Gala will take place today, May 1, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This exclusive event serves as the grand opening of the Costume Institute’s annual special exhibition.

