Gigi Hadid shows off her toned midriff in a white shirt and flared jeans as she steps out during Milan Fashion Week.





Gigi Hadid showed off her chic sense of style in an all-white outfit as she stepped out in Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.

The 28-year-old model flashed her toned midriff in an oversized long shirt, which she left buttoned loose to give a glimpse of flesh.

She paired the number with a pair of coordinating flared jeans, which she cinched at the waist with a thick black belt.

The mom, who remained comfortable in a pair of Adidas trainers, added an extra touch of chic to the look with a small cream handbag.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel completed her daytime look with black sunglasses and a gold chain necklace.

Coordinated: Gigi Hadid showed off her incredible style in an all-white dress as she stepped out in Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.

Fashionista: The 28-year-old model showed off her toned midriff in an oversized long shirt, which she left open at the bottom

Going for pared-back glamour, she wore her hair in loose wet lengths and covered her face behind trendy black sunglasses.

During the outing, she flashed her beautiful smile as fans welcomed her on the road.

Gigi looked very excited as she stopped to sign autographs for fans on her way out.

Earlier in the day, Gigi showed off her toned abs in an orange thong bikini in an Instagram post.

She uploaded the throwback snap to mark her daughter Khai’s third birthday and shared a photo from their trip to the beach.

Gigi looked incredible in the tiny two-piece for the day of fun.

The fashionista looked every bit like a doting mother as she played with Khai, who had dug a huge hole in the sand.

Gigi wore a bronze shade while sunbathing, but kept her head protected from the heat with a blue baseball cap.

She wrote: ‘This week we celebrate our three year old and feel so honored to have the opportunity to be his mom, to see life through him!!!! Happy Birthday to my sweetest, smartest, most courageous bestie!!!!!!!! Dream Kid / Love of my life’.

The post was liked by Nina Dobrev, who shared a cute emoji, and Kylie Jenner added a heart emoji.

Attention-grabbing: She paired this number with a pair of coordinating flared jeans, which she cinched at the waist with a thick black belt.

Looking good: The mom of one stayed comfortable in a pair of Adidas trainers and kept her belongings in a small cream handbag

Sensational: The TV personality completed her daytime look with black sunglasses and a gold chain necklace.

Chic: Completing her outfit, Gigi slicked back her long, loose blonde hair as they fell down in waves

Sensational: She flashes her beautiful smile as fans greet her on the street during her outing

Fans: Gigi looked very excited as she stopped to sign autographs for fans on her way out

Amazing: Gigi hangs out in Milan between fashion shows

All smiles: The supermodel looked stunning in an all-white dress

Fellow model Devon Windsor wrote: ‘Happy Birthday Khai!!!’ Elsa Hosk said: ‘Three happy birthday wishes Angel Kai!!!’ (sic) Alessandra Ambrosio said: ‘Happy birthday to your little princess.’

Actress Kate Hudson shared: ‘Oh Mama! Can’t believe she’s already 3 years old HBD.

Jenna Dewan, Olivia Culpo and John Travolta’s singer daughter Ella Blue also hit the like button.

Earlier this month, Gigi gave a rare insight into life as co-parenting with ex Zayn Malik.

The model and the 30-year-old One Direction star dated from November 2015 until their final split in October 2021.

While the pair remain quite discreet about their union, in an interview with Net-a-Porter’s digital title, Porter, Gigi explained how she is now ‘consciously’ forced to live together due to their co-parenting arrangement. Is.

She said: ‘I think when you’re a parent, you have to be intentional because, now, I literally have half the time.

‘I work when my daughter is with her father and that’s when I have time. And at that time the jobs I choose to fill have to be filled.

Ripped: in the first

Baby K: The model uploaded a post to mark her daughter Khai’s third birthday and shared a photo of their trip to the beach among others.

Nice Cake: Khai made a two-tier cake with figurines of Elsa, Anna and Olaf on the Halloween Frozen theme

Gigi and Zayn had a tumultuous relationship, which was revealed when it was revealed in 2021 that he had a physical altercation with his mother Yolanda, after which she was charged with four counts of harassment.

He pleaded no contest to charges in September 2021 after allegedly pushing the mother of his ex-partner Gigi Hadid into a dresser and calling her a ‘f*****g Dutch sl*t’.

Court documents revealed he was required to complete an anger management class and also complete 360 ​​days of probation.

Despite their difficult times, the couple now happily co-parent, with Gigi revealing that time spent with and without Khai helps guide her work.

Gigi revealed that Khai helps with her brand guest in residence work, saying: ‘Khai and her best friend are our fit models. They come into the office, Khai puts on a dress and then she says, ‘Do you want to go to the donut store?’