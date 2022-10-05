Gigi Hadid slams bully Kanye West for dissecting Vogue editor: You’re a ‘joke’

Read more about: gigi hadid Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid spotted at the same hotel in Paris Yolanda Hadid calls herself ‘worst mom ever’ in response to the TikTok viral Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid in Milan during the week of the Gigi Hadid Celebrates Daughter’s 2nd Birthday Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Romance

Let’s raise a toast to Gigi Hadid.

The model called Kanye West a “tyrant” via Instagram on Tuesday after the rapper mocked Vogue editor-in-chief Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s style choices for not endorsing his widely condemned “White Lives Matter” shirts.

“You would like to have a percentage of his intellect. You have no idea haha… If there really is a point to any of your stuff, she might be the only person who can save you,” Hadid, 27, commented under a post that West, 45 years old, shared.

“As if the ‘honor’ of being a guest on your show should prevent someone from giving their opinion…? Lol. You are a bully and a joke.

The rapper previously posted a photo of Karefa-Johnson on his Instagram where she wore brown lace-up boots, a striped knit skirt, a casual yellow graphic tee and a corduroy trench coat. The fashion journalist completed her look with a blue Balenciaga handbag, mirrored sunglasses and a chunky necklace.

“She’s not a fashion person,” West captioned the photo on Instagram, adding, “You talk about Ye Ima talk about you Ask Trevor Noah,” he said, referring to his beef with the late night host.

In another post, West wrote of the editor’s outfit, “I KNOW ANNA HAAAATES THESE BOOTS,” referencing Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

His review comes after Karefa-Johnson took to social media to slam the “White Lives Matter” shirts West debuted at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday.

“I’m angry…gathering my thoughts…” she wrote via her Instagram story along with a video from the Yeezy fashion show, calling West’s design “indefensible behavior.”

“I guess I understand what he was trying to do – he thought it was Duchampian. It wasn’t,” she wrote in another IG story. “He didn’t land and it was deeply offensive, violent and dangerous. »

She also shared screenshots of a conversation she had with a friend about the shirt, calling West’s designs irresponsible despite understanding his intentions.

“He was trying to illustrate a dystopian world in the future where whiteness might disappear or at least be in enough danger to demand defense,” she explained.

The editor made it clear that she finds West’s “White Lives Matter” shirts extremely dangerous. garbriellakarefajohnson/Instagra

She also told her friend: “I understand his idea that the [Make America Great Again] It was a ready-made And its value was intrinsic to the context – the artist’s signature. When worn by Trump it’s racist, when [worn] by Kanye, it’s about liberation. He neglected to realize the importance of the object when he tried to extend this kind of subversion to the BLM slogan. One is the object, the other is the ethos,” she wrote.

Karefa-Johnson said she was “ranting” over West’s “White Lives Matter” shirts. garbriellakarefajohnson/Instagra

Karefa-Johnson then shared a statement defending himself for sharing his thought process on the matter.

“There is no excuse, there is no art here. I’m sorry for not being clear, I thought I did,” she wrote. “I think if you asked Kanye he would say there’s art, revolution and everything in that t-shirt. There are not any.

She concluded, “As we all go through the trauma of this moment, especially those of us who suffered in this room, let us have a little grace for one another. »

West previously defended his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt, writing on Instagram, “Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam now it’s over, you’re welcome.” »