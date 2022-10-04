Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West for ‘White Lives Matter’ jersey

Gigi Hadid entered the chat. After Kanye West criticizing his Yeezy season 9 fashion show, the model did not hesitate to castigate the rapper’s remarks.

West, 45, took to social media on Monday (October 3) to defend his latest collection after showing off ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts on the catwalk during Paris Fashion Week. The Grammy winner, who wore the slogan alongside conservative commentator Candace Owens on Monday, quickly faced a backlash for the decision.

After vogue collaborating editor Gabriella Karefa Johnson called the clothing line “irresponsible” in a post shared via Instagram, West later uploaded photos of the writer. “He’s not a fashion person. You talk on Ye Ima talk on you Ask Trevor Noah,” he wrote alongside screenshots of Karefa-Johnson, while referencing his past feud with the 38-year-old comedian.

Hadid, 27, was quick to applaud West amid his online antics. “You wish you had a percentage of his intellect,” wrote the California native, who collaborated with Karefa-Johnson. “You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your stuff. She might be the only person who could save you. As if the “honor” of being invited to your show should prevent someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You are a bully and a joke.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum continued to show support for Karefa-Johnson by sharing messages slamming West.

Hadid reposted a statement from vogue employee Jose Crisales-Unzueta via his Instagram story, which read, “I was trying very hard not to give this man airtime, but publicly bullying someone who criticizes your work on your massive platform is another level of ridicule for me. If you can’t take it, don’t put it on. If you can’t take the reviews, especially the smart, nuanced, and kind reviews that GKJ provided on yesterday’s show, then don’t do any work for public consecution.

The post continued, “Enough. It’s not smart. It’s not interesting. It’s not nuanced. It’s dangerous.”

Meanwhile, West stood by his comments, writing via Instagram on Monday, “Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now [it’s] more. You’re welcome.”

Karefa-Johnson, for her part, has not publicly responded to West’s response to her review. After viewing the Yeezy collection in Paris, the author offered a glimpse of his immediate reaction in text message screenshots.

“It has become clear that some viewers believe that my previous article containing my thoughts on Kanye’s work and the evolution of the show was some kind of distorted justification for the incredibly irresponsible and dangerous act of sending t-shirts “W*** Lives Matter” on a track,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram story the same day. “Please understand: it wasn’t.”

She continued, “The t-shirts this man has designed, produced and shared with the world are pure violence. There is no excuse, there is no art here. I’m sorry for not being clear – I thought I did. I think if you asked Kanye he would say there’s art, revolution and everything in that t-shirt. There are not any. As we go through the trauma of this moment, especially those of us who have suffered in this room, let us have some grace for one another.