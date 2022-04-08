Gigi Hadid stars in a movie for H&M

To celebrate the release of its spring-summer 2022 collection, H&M immerses us in a 100% fashion imaginary world. Direction the Hennes hotel.

To celebrate the arrival of his spring-summer 2022 collection, H&M unveils a short film titled Welcome to the Hotel Hennes, directed by screenwriter Bardia Zeinali. For the occasion, the Swedish brand did not do things by halves by bringing together a shock cast including the model Jill Kortlevethe journalist Julia Hobbsthe influencer Tinx and headlining, the famous American top Gigi Hadid. Because if during Fashion week, we could see her on thirteen different catwalks, this time, it is as the main character of the campaign that she appears on our screens. The famous model lends herself to acting and becomes the owner of an imaginary hotel, in a world where fashion has no rules.

A tailor-made role for this accustomed to chic sportswear streetstylesThere it is in a look colored and totally eccentric that she gets noticed. Proof if necessary that she has not stolen her title of fashion icon!

A collection with a retro look

With this spring-summer 2022 collection, the fast fashion giant promises an inspired season seventies. On the program, printed T-shirts, colorful sweatshirts, beach shorts, bikinis and matching sarongs. As for accessories, there are XXL sunglasses, striped beach towels, tote bags and peaked caps. A trendy range, in the mood retro chic extremely desirable. To discover from April 28.