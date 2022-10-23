Gigi Hadid swears by this coat signed by a French brand this fall

Since she has walked the catwalks of the biggest fashion houses, Gigi Hadid continues to be popular, style point of view. By turns sharp and accessible, the model cultivates an allure with an inspiring cool vibe. While she launched the knitwear label only a few weeks ago Guest In Residence and that she is currently increasing her appearances in the presentations of the spring/summer 2023 collections alongside her sister, Gigi Hadid was spotted leaving her hotel in a look placed under the sign of comfort. True to her sense of fashion, laid back as desired, she wore a ribbed sweater, baggy jeans with holes, leopard loafers and a leather coat signed by the label with rock DNA. Zadig & Voltaire.

Currently available on the eshop of the French brand created by Cecilia Bonstromthe leather coat was previously seen worn by Gigi Hadid. Already in New York last month, the top teamed her with cargo pants and an oversized shirt, which she wore casually open. This is the ultimate proof of the versatility of this essential fashion piece which promises to be close to sold out quickly.

Treat yourself to the Zadig & Voltaire coat by Gigi Hadid:

Zadig & Voltaire – Monarch Coat

