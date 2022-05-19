Gigi Hadid updates this cult summer hairstyle

Since her return to the catwalks, Gigi Hadid has been busy. Like all mothers, the young woman must juggle between her professional life and her new role as a mother. If it is not always obvious, it is clear that the pretty blonde is doing quite well. Recently, she unveiled her new project on her Instagram account: an exclusive collaboration with Frankies Bikini, the swimsuit brand of the moment. Soberly baptized Gigi x Frankies, this collection highlights trendy, elegant and slightly sexy pieces. On the beauty side, Gigi Hadid – who abandoned her flamboyant red for a polar blonde – decided to give us a hair flashback. For this summer, Bella’s sister is bringing mermaid hair up to date.

But where did the mermaid hair go?

Remember… In 2020, beautistas all have the same obsession: mermaid hair. From Bella Hadid to Louane to the Chanel show, mermaid hair was everywhere. His ambassador? Sarah Jessica Parker aka Carrie Bradshaw in the cult series “Sex and the City”. It was her wave-like undulations that gave rise to this faux-unkempt hairstyle. To reproduce them, it was enough to bring the famous three-headed iron. But after two years of trend, mermaid hair no longer seduces as before. Like a wavy – which some now consider old-fashioned – this way of waving your hair is no longer popular. Why ? The hard law of trends. Still, according to Gigi Hadid, Carrie’s favorite hairstyle isn’t quite done. Story to follow…