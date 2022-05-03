Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, Emma Stone… these first looks noticed at the MET GALA 2022

Like every year, the Met Gala evening is eagerly awaited. And for good reason, the public only wants one thing: the outfits of the guests on the red carpet. Especially since the guests are not revealed until the last minute. After a highly commented 2021 edition, in particular with the full black jumpsuit even covering Kim Kardashian’s face, the Met Gala 2022 is going to be incredible. It must be said that the theme is very inspiring.

And for this year, the title has been announced: “Gilded Glamour, white tie” and refers to “Gilded Age“, a flourishing period for the United States marked by rising wealth inequality. For those who do not know what this refers to is a period linked to America’s Golden Age, a period of industrialization for the country stretching from 1870 to the beginning of the 20th century.Thus, sequins, frills, glamor or even gold are to be expected for this evening.

The evening having already started well, the first looks have already been seen on the redcarpet. Thereby, Vanessa Hudgens has a great way to hide a pimple adopted transparent black outfit like Phoebe Dynevor. Meghan Thee Stallion opted for a rich gold look just like Emily Ratajkowski.

For Bella Hadid who confessed to having regretted her rhinoplasty, lace and leather were given pride of place. On the side of his sister Gigi, the red vinyl and corset were released. Cara Delevingne also preferred to wear pants and red in dandy mode with a cane but platform heels. For Chloe Grace Moretez, the mix with white and gloss is a perfect match. As for Emma Stone, she plays it rather pure in a white dress with feathers. Singer Rosalia caused a sensation with her off-white outfit accompanied by a long train. It remains to be seen what the other celebrities have in store for us… In any case, one thing is certain, there is already something for everyone. Who has best respected the theme so far in your opinion?

GZ

