Gigi Hadid violently tackles Kanye West, “a clown”, after his last controversial outing during Paris Fashion Week

Is Kanye West Completely West? For several years, the rapper has been in the headlines more often for his slip-ups than for his successes on the music scene or on the fashion scene. Is it any wonder then that Kim Kardashian’s ex once again caused a scandal during Paris Fashion Week? This Monday, October 3, during the surprise parade of his brand Yeezy, the musician, always decked out in rhinestone flip flops, indeed appeared on the podium wearing a black t-shirt on which was written “White Lives Matter” . Several models then paraded with the same signed garment. A clothing choice that quickly became controversial.

Kanye West makes a scandal with a t-shirt “White Lives Matter”

This slogan, which could be translated as “white lives matter”, diverts the name of the Black Lives Matter movement, which protests against police violence against people of color and racial injustice. Born a few years ago in supremacist circles, it is used by the most extreme American right and is considered racist in the United States. The one who is now called Ye is not his first provocation. Supporter of Donald Trump, the rapper notably appeared at the White House wearing a “MAGA” cap and declared in 2018 that slavery was a choice. But this new burst of brilliance does not pass.

Since then, Kanye West has been under the fire of criticism from Internet users but also from fashion professionals. Present at the Yeezy fashion show, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, New York stylist and journalist for American Vogue, was particularly offended in her Instagram stories: “It was deeply offensive, violent and dangerous”. Referring to a traumatic moment, she then denounced: “It was incredibly irresponsible. The t-shirts this man designed and shared with the world are pure violence. There is no excuse, there is no art here”. Critics that did not please the person concerned. The rapper immediately attacked Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Captioning a photo of the stylist posted on Instagram, he wrote: “This person knows nothing about fashion. You wanna talk about Ye, I’ll talk about you”.

Gigi Hadid pays the rapper

But in the face of this attack on Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, the blood rose to the nose of Gigi Hadid. The model defended the journalist and violently tackled Kanye West. “You wish you had a percentage of his intellect. You have no idea haha… If your sh*t really matters, she might be the only person who could save you. As if the “honor” of being invited to your parade should prevent someone from giving their opinion…? Lol. You are a bully and a clown”, she commented directly on the rapper’s Instagram account. The top model also paid the musician in her stories, calling him a “infamous man”.