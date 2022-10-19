Gigi Hadid warned by Bella Hadid over Leonardo Dicaprio!

Bella Hadid warns her sister, Gigi Hadid about actor Leonardo Dicaprio! We give you more details.

His reputation precedes him! Model Bella Hadid warnse his sister Gigi Hadid about Leonardo Dicaprio! MCE TV gives you more details.

Leonardo Dicaprio: “the model hunter”

It’s no secret, actor Leonardo Dicaprio is a real heartthrob. At 47, he has indeed dated the most beautiful women in the world.

From Bridget Hall to Gisèle Bundchen, via Blake Lively and Camila Morrone, the actor appeared on the arm of the prettiest girls in Hollywood. Moreover, it would seem that the famous comedian has a very specific kind of woman.

If you want to seduce Leonardo Dicaprio, you have to tick certain criteria. You’ll be more likely to catch him in the eye if you have your twenties, that you are blonde and that you are a model!

Indeed, Leonardo Dicaprio seems to have a penchant for young models. On social networks, many make fun of the fact that he is never in a relationship with a woman over 25!

According to recent rumors, his new sweetheart ticks all the boxes. It is in fact by Gigi Hadid! According to Mag The Weekly, the two lovebirds would have offered a getaway to Paris during Fashion Week.

This emerging relationship between Leonardo Dicaprio and Gigi Hadid caused a lot of ink to flow. The father of the young woman has neither confirmed nor denied this story. He simply made it clear that they were good friends. His sister, Bella Hadid, meanwhile, decided to break the silence and react to the rumors.

Gigi Hadid warning

In the face of rumors that Leonardo Dicaprio and Gigi Hadid are dating, Bella Hadid decided to break the silence. “Bella thinks Gigi is too good for Leo. And the way he jumped on Gigi seemingly without thinking about his previous girlfriend gives Bella chills. » explains a source close to the model.

You should know that at the end of August, the actor ended his relationship with Camila Morrone. After 4 years of relationship, Leonardo Dicaprio would have easily turned the page.

“His worry is that Gigi might end up hurt and embarrassed. » explains the same source to Heat magazine. But Gigi Hadid’s sister explained that she also had doubts about their relationship. Indeed, she finds that they do not correspond.

After the rumors about Leonardo Dicaprio and his penchant for young women under 25, Bella would have advised her sister to refocus on her. Indeed, she would have made him understand that she should concentrate on her role as a mother. And don’t let yourself be charmed by one of Hollywood’s “greatest model hunters”.

As a reminder, Gigi Hadid is a mother of a little Khai girl. Fruit of his love with singer Zayn Malik. The couple ended up separating after a violent argument between Gigi’s mother and the young dad. But it seems that the artist was present for the 2nd birthday of his baby.