Gigi Hadid Wears Affordable ALDO Shoes Perfect for Fall

Gigi Hadid offers us a lesson in style by adopting the key trend of the moment: the men’s shoe!

• Read also: The most beautiful boots to wear this fall

• Read also: Fall boots and booties trends

What’s more, she chose an affordable model from the Quebec retailer ALDO! Photographed in New York a few days ago, the supermodel caught everyone’s eye with her simple yet chic look, which combines shades of brown and mint green.



GC Images

At his feet, loafers masculine, the Biglect model, which offers the perfect masculine touch to its overall very feminine ensemble. This shoe features a wedge sole for elevation without sacrificing comfort. Despite its massive appearance, it is light and ideal for long walks in the city, since it was made with ALDO’s Lightweight technology.





The Biglect is available in two colors, brown and black, for just $130 on the ALDO website and online.





On good terms!

WATCH: 10 Quebec couples who have been together for a very long time