Gigi Hadid wears the ideal color to raise the mood when dressing

pay attention to Gigi Hadid, colorful accessories are the ultimate mood lifter. The supermodel posted a selfie on Instagram in which she showed off two bright new accessories: a furry hat and a matching Prada triangle bag in the same shade of sunny yellow. Alongside the snapshot, she wrote: ’10/10 would recommend yellow on a rainy day 🙂 ‘.

the supermodel she also debuted a playful makeup look, which appears to have been borrowed from the cast of Euphoria. Just like the flirty eyeshadows and eyeliners Maddy and Cassie wore on the show, Gigi She lit up her eyes with sparkles that complemented her flawless skin and platinum blonde hair color. (Euphoria’s makeup is trending on TikTok.)

Yellow is appearing frequently this spring. The sister of Gigi HadidBella twirled a cute fisherman’s anorak when she was in Rome; Emily Ratajkowski picked up a sunny sweater from Blanca Studios to wear with her cowboy boots; Dua Lipa has been spotted in logo accessories by Glenn Martens for Diesel, and Kourtney Kardashian unofficially married Travis Barker in a yellow Byzantine wrap bra from Versace’s Fall/Winter 2012 collection.

Article originally published in British Vogue, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Amira Saim