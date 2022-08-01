Gigi Hadid went all out for her birthday look

FASHION – A fashion show-style party. This Saturday, April 23, the queen of the catwalks Gigi Hadid blew her twenty-seven candles in good company in New York, but above all adorned with a look with which it was impossible to compete.

The model had opted for a set of transparent white lace, covered with a multitude of details. At the top, a corset. At the bottom, flared pants. The whole, accompanied by a long, very long coat of the same color, a series of necklaces around the neck and a pair of pointed heels.

MEGA via Getty Images MEGA via Getty Images

We only saw her at night.

MEGA via Getty Images MEGA via Getty Images

Several friends of Gigi Hadid were also there, including actress Blake Lively.

Gotham via Getty Images Gotham via Getty Images

Gigi Hadid’s sister Bella didn’t miss the party.

Gotham via Getty Images Gotham via Getty Images

Neither is Emily Ratajkowski.

Gotham via Getty Images Gotham via Getty Images

See also on The HuffPost: In the middle of the Chanel show, Gigi Hadid dismisses an intruder from the podium