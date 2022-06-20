Gigi Hadid Wishes Ex Zayn Malik Happy Father’s Day With Rare Photo Of Khai

Gigi Hadid honored Zayn Malik on Father’s Day with a tribute on social media despite their separation.

The model, 27, started her Instagram uploads on Sunday with a message for her father, Mohamed Hadid.

“Happy Father’s Day to my sweet baba,” she captioned a throwback photo with the 73-year-old property developer via Instagram Stories. “I love you!”

The Los Angeles native then shared a sweet snap of 29-year-old Malik playing with their 1-year-old Khai. The father-daughter couple appeared to be making art with paint markers.

“& at Khai’s baba!!!!” Gigi captioned the social media upload.

She and the former One Direction member welcomed their baby girl in September 2020. They split in October the following year after the singer made headlines for a dispute with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. .

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

Hadid posted a sweet Instagram photo of Malik playing with her daughter Khai. gigihadid/Instagram

The ‘X Factor’ alum was charged with four criminal harassment offenses after the alleged altercation, which he did not contest in October 2021.

Malik allegedly called the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star, 58, a ‘f-king Dutch bitch’ and shoved her into a dresser, telling the Bravo personality to ‘stay away’ from Khai , according to a quote obtained by Page Six.

The model gave birth to Khai in September 2020. CG pictures

Malik told TMZ in a statement that he “categorically” denied hitting the reality TV star.

“I hope Yolanda reconsiders her false allegations and moves towards resolving these family issues privately,” he said.

Malik and Hadid separated in October 2021. zayn/Instagram

The songwriter was then placed on 90-day probation for each offense (360 days in total) and ordered to take an anger management course, as well as a domestic violence program.

“As you all know I am a private person and really want to create a safe and private space for my daughter [Khai] to grow,” the American Music Award winner wrote in a statement at the time. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown onto the world stage for all to rummage and sort through.”

Malik went on to write that he agreed to “not challenge Yolanda’s claims” in order to “protect this space” for Khai.

As for Gigi, she released a statement through her rep at the time, “Gigi is only focused on the best for [daughter] Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.