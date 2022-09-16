Gigi Hadid’s Dad Mohamed Hadid Says He ‘Loves’ Leonardo DiCaprio

Give the thumbs up! Mohammad Hadid shared his opinion on Leonardo DiCaprio – days after the actor was apparently spotted partying with his daughter Gigi Hadid.

“I met Mr. DiCaprio in Saint-Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man,” said Mohamed, 73. Daily mail in an interview published Thursday, September 15. “I liked him.”

While Mohamed claimed he and the model, 27, “didn’t talk” about the Titanic star, 47, the property developer revealed the two are old pals.

“They are friends. They have known each other for a while,” he shared. “I don’t think they are dating. I believe they are just good friends. But I really don’t know. I don’t comment on my daughter’s personal relationships. I have nothing to say about who she is dating.

Mohamed’s remarks come just days after a source said exclusively We Weekly that the Deceased The star and guest designer in residence partied together at a New York Fashion Week afterparty on Saturday, September 10. A second observer noted that the duo were seated at the same table for the event, which was also attended Venus Williams and Ben Simmons.

Earlier this month, a second insider exclusively said We that DiCaprio had his eye on the California native after his breakup with Camila Morrone. “Leo has his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown any interest,” the source revealed. “They are friends, but she does not want to be romantic with [him] at present.”

Rumors of the potential new romance began swirling in August after We confirmed that the Don’t look up The star had split with Morrone, 26, after four years of dating.

“[Leo] attended events and went on vacation without [Camila]from the Care Gala to the Unicef ​​Gala in St-Tropez,” an insider told exclusively We at the time. “He spends more time hanging out with all his buddies like Tobey McGuire and Jamie Foxx.”

The death wish The actress, for her part, has been busy “filming all summer.” According to the source, the former couple “was very close” – with the What eats Gilbert Raisin the actor even formed a close bond with Morrone’s mother – but eventually decided to call it quits.

Gigi, meanwhile, hasn’t publicly dated anyone since her split from Zayn Malik. The California native and former One Direction member, 29, dated for five years before calling it quits in October 2021.

“Zayn and Gigi quietly parted ways,” an insider says We at the time, noting that they had “problems for some time” and the relationship was “no longer working”.

Despite their split, however, the exes have remained amicably co-parents to their 23-month-old daughter, Khai. “They don’t live together, but Zayn often visits Gigi and Khai at the farm in Pennsylvania when they’re there,” the source shared with We in June. “They like to spend time away from the city because it’s safer, quiet and exclusive.”