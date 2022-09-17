Gigi Hadid’s father sheds light on her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio

When new photos of Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio surfaced at a New York Fashion Week after-party on Sept. 12, rumors immediately began swirling that the couple had started dating. Days later, the model’s father, Mohamed Hadid, opened up about speculation of a potential fling, revealing that he and his daughter are back with the newly single Oscar-winning actor.

“I met Mr. DiCaprio in Saint-Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man,” the real estate mogul told the Daily Mail, adding that he “liked her” at the time. As for their supposed romance, however, Mohamed added that the topic was not brought up in the conversation with Gigi. “I haven’t told my daughter about Mr. DiCaprio,” he said. “I don’t think they’re dating – I think they’re just good friends. But I really don’t know.

One factor that has only fueled further speculation is that DiCaprio and his model actress girlfriend Camila Morrone recently ended their four-year relationship, as People reported on August 30. The typically private estranged couple, who were first linked in January 2019, were last pictured spending the July 4 holiday together in a rare public outing. “Camila is fine,” an insider told the magazine in the wake of the breakup reports. “She has a great group of friends who really care about her. She continues her life. She is not in contact with Leo.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, multiple sources said People that DiCaprio was hanging out with Gigi, who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik. “He really likes that she has her life together,” a source told the outlet. “She has a child and she is mature. He wants to be with someone who has the same idea of ​​good causes and political opinions as him.

While an anonymous tipster claimed the duo are “getting to know each other” but are not yet dating, another revealed to the magazine that “Leo is definitely chasing Gigi.” A third source added: “They were seen hanging out with groups of people. It’s only been a few weeks since the separation. Since then, he has been hanging out with his friends and family.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Elsewhere, E! reported similar information via their own anonymous sources. “Leo has been asking mutual friends about Gigi and wants to get to know her,” an insider close to DiCaprio explained, noting that they are not in an “exclusive” relationship. “They’ve hung out several times and he’s interested. »

Shedding light on Gigi’s point of view, E! also claimed that the model is “having fun with it” but “not into anything serious” at the moment.