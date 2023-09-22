Gigi Hadid’s Hair Has Never Looked Closer to a Mermaid – See the Photos

Whenever I think of a particular hairstyle, my mind brings to mind a person who embodies that style best. take a look now gigi hadidOf recent textured looks, whenever I think of mermaid waves, I’ll think of her long two-toned waves.

On September 21, Gigi Hadid wore a beige two-piece set and her long waves to Max Mara’s womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show. The bright blonde tips of her long waves rippled down to her midsection. Honestly, with these beachy waves, she should be somewhere near the ocean, wearing a coconut bra and some flowers in her hair, lounging on a rock. In fact, it looked like she might have been a cast member in the 2006 film Aquamarine.

See more

I’m also thrilled with how these waves look with her two-tone hair. Her grown-out brunette roots reached her temples, where the color began to transition to bright blonde. Even though these are two contrasting colors, the transition from brown to golden looks seamless.

Her makeup was as minimal as her outfit. Her complexion was bronze and minimal, except for the brown gloss on her lips.

getty images

Now what do I really want to know How He achieved these waves. Did she use the Waver Hot Tool or sea salt texturizing spray to bring out the curls? It’s hard to explain, but my money has faltered.

Read more stories about hairstyles:

Enjoy Drag Queens from Season 8 Now RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Sharing Your Thoughts on TikTok Trends:

follow the attraction Instagram And TIC TocOr Subscribe to our newsletter To stay up to date on all things beauty.