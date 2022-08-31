Gigi Hadid’s Sheer Top Is Only $42 And I Couldn’t Be More Obsessed
Although Gigi Hadid has many luxury designer items in her arsenal, the model is also known for rocking pieces that could be found in any closet. Case in point: She just showed a nice high at less than $45.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the model shared a carousel of photos taken by her sister Bella. In the photos, she wears a sensual and transparent black top from the famous Australian brand Princess Polly. Also available in pink and white, it has a discreet collar and is united at the front with a simple link. Dubbed the “Westin Top,” you can nab the midriff blouse for just $42 (keep scrolling to shop its entire cut below).
service face and an infectious smile, in addition to the look, the 27-year-old has gone entirely monochromatic. She paired the top with black baggy jeans, then completed the casual ensemble with a cute silver choker.
Hadid was spotted in midtown Manhattan on August 5 wearing the same outfit — and for the casual outing, she added high-top black Chuck 70s, sunglasses and a tie-dye print Prada Etiquette bag. Combining classic trainers, all-weather pants and a lightweight top, this cut is a perfect option for spring, summer, Where to fall.
