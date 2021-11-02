Gigi Proietti: a year ago the death of the Italian master of the show

On November 2 a year ago, on his eightieth birthday, he left us what many consider “the last great King of Rome”. his talent has made the stylistic code of his being a well-rounded showman

Gigi Proietti left us a year ago, on November 2, 2020, (Discover the Sky Cinema Tribute) on his 80th birthday. Passionate about music since he was a child, he played guitar, piano, accordion and double bass. The first, unexpected, success came only in 1970. He was already 30 years old when he was suddenly and unexpectedly called to replace Domenico Modugno in the part of Ademar in the musical comedy “Alleluja brava gente”. Since then he has started a career full of triumphs, from theater to TV, from cinema to music.

Luigi Proietti known as Gigi, the trailer for Edoardo Leo’s documentary The road is drawn. Its rise is unstoppable. The artistic partnership with Roberto Lerici allows him to give free rein to his extraordinary ability to improvise. The most successful show of the seventies (considered one of the greatest theatrical hits ever) is My eyes please. In his shows in the theater, Gigi, completely devoid of directorial guidance, goes wild: imitator, monologist, singer. Also a dancer. The show consisted of six evenings. There were more than 300. The love for the stage was so great that he himself took care of one of the most particular and evocative cultural and entertainment venues in the Capital: the Globe Theater. Which he wanted at all costs and “pampered” with fatherly love.

The Globe Theater in Rome dedicated to Gigi Proietti The theater was a call he could not resist: “It happened when I went to university, I was a kid. I enrolled in the University Theater Center which was then reconstituted after the war, and they took me, I don’t even know why. Honestly, I didn’t know how to do anything, ”he said in an interview with Repubblica.

Gigi Proietti was Aladdin’s “genius”. Like Robin Williams Stand-up comedian, voice actor, TV host, director and much, much more. He has given his face to characters who have entered people’s hearts, he has lent his voice to icons of cinema who have made history. After Sylvester of the Warner Bros cartoons, he becomes the voice of Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone (the first time in the first Rocky), Richard Burton, Charlton Heston, Marlon Brando, Richard Harris, Dustin Hoffman, Donald Sutherland. He was also a Genie of the Lamp in the film Aladdin.

Goodbye Gigi Proietti: his life and career in photos With his beloved Marshal Rocca (of the homonymous tv series) Gigi Proietti has broken all records. It had more than 13 million listeners per episode. The farewell of the series was greeted by the audience with a sense of emptiness and dismay. In front of the small screen, on the evening of March 12, 1996, there were almost 16 million spectators. Needless to say, the Maestro won the TV Award for Male Character of the Year. In 2018 he received the Silver Ribbon for Lifetime Achievement. As a voice actor he won the Silver Ribbon for his work on the character of Robert De Niro in “Casino”.

The death of Gigi Proietti, the 10 cult scenes from Horse fever Gigi Proietti’s talent passes through his characters and his immense workhorses: from the Mandrake of Febbre da Cavallo from 1976 (with “Horse fever – La mandrakata“Won the Silver Ribbon for Best Actor) to Shakespeare, from Ettore Petrolini’s sketches to the stage shared with Carmelo Bene. And then the TV, because there was not only his Marshal Rocca. there I prefer paradise, The scam lord And A bullet in the heart. The cinema takes him to the sets of A summer by the sea, A summer in the Caribbean, Life is a wonderful thing, Everyone to the sea, I.Guess who’s coming for Christmas, But you what sign 6. Tinto Brass also wanted to direct it: “I starred together with Tina Aumont The scream, a film that remained in censorship for nine years. There was some scene of nudes, the flower children, those things ”, he pointed out with a smile.

I am Santa Claus, at the Film Festival the last film by Proietti He complained of having made few films for the cinema (among the last roles the beautiful cameo in Pinocchio by Matteo Garrone). But then he was back on the set once again, with Marco Giallini and directed by Edoardo Falcone in I am Santa Claus.

Gigi Proietti: the actor’s most famous phrases But who was Gigi Proietti? “I’m not an artist, maybe I’m just a cheerful exhibitionist. But there is one thing that has haunted me for years. It’s a line from Carmelo in Caligula: ‘I just want the moon’. I understood that my moon was a theater idea that was a kind of community. Something that cinema cannot give you. I am grateful to the TV that has given me an incredible and unexpected success. They said: good Proietti, but he doesn’t punch the screen. And instead seen, right? ” , he said of himself.

The best films of Gigi Proietti Did they ever send you to that country, mythical song brought to success by Alberto Sordi, had also become one of Proietti’s workhorses. He also gave the title to the theatrical show that led, with enormous success, to prime time on TV and chosen to celebrate his 50 years on stage in 2016, crowned by the direction of the Elizabethan Globe Theater in Rome. “And it goes … and it goes …”