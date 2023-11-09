Gigi thinks Taylor is doing ‘too much, too soon’ with Travis Kelce: report

Supermodel Gigi Hadid thinks her friend-singer Taylor Swift is doing ‘too much, too soon’ with her boyfriend-footballer Travis Kelce. According to a new report, Taylor Swift is attending Travis’ games but Gigi is absent. (Also read | Travis Kelce set to travel to Argentina for rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eraz Tour: Report, What Gigi Hadid thinks about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship.

What Gigi Taylor thinks about Travis’ relationship

“One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor treats[her],” an insider tells Us Weekly.

According to the report, Gigi has no interest in supporting Travis, even though she likes Taylor. “She thinks Taylor is doing too much, too soon,” the source tells Us Weekly.

Travis recently talked about Taylor

Recently, Travis remained silent when asked if Taylor would attend his game. As quoted by People, Travis said, “When I mention, or everyone knows he’s in the game, he goes up and down/on the Vegas line and catches my spread up. And it goes down. So I don’t want to mess with any of this stuff. I’ll just keep it to myself.”

According to People, after being asked for an update on their budding relationship, the footballer said, “The latest situation is that I saw her last week. That’s the latest situation.” As for whether the two are in love, they told the media to keep their ‘personal relationship private’.

About Taylor and Travis

Recently during a game, they were walking holding each other’s hands while leaving the stadium. A photo later surfaced showing Taylor kissing Travis on the cheek while they stood with Mecole Hardman Jr. and his girlfriend, Chariya Gordon. A day later, they went out for a dinner date in Pirropos, Missouri, People reported. Taylor also wore a bracelet with the jersey number ’87’ for Travis at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

