Gignac and Piojo Herrera are stunned by this incredible action by Yeferson Soteldo in Tigres

André Pierre Gignac reveals Yeferson Soteldo’s latest madness



April 12, 2022 7:00 p.m.

After the embarrassing episode that Yeferson Soteldo went through in the last Tigres game when he scored the winning goal and celebrated by taking off his shirt without realizing that he was already booked, Miguel Herrera, Tigres coach, sent a harsh message for the two cards yellow cards that he won in the game against Querétaro, which further complicated a game that from the first half was an uphill red card against Hugo Ayala.

“Today we lose a man in the first half and then comes that deconcentration of Soteldo who was already booked, and also the two cards are stupid, it must be said. We already spoke with him in the dressing room that we cannot receive that type of cards”.

“If they were cards for making fouls, for doing some circumstance that soccer deserves, then welcome, but the two, one for claiming and the other for taking off the shirt, are cards that we do not have to receive, especially in the sense of not taking off the shirt because he scores a great goal, he scores a tremendous flag goal and ends up not being satisfactory”analyzed the strategist.

After the game, the Venezuelan sent a message through his Instagram account where he vindicates his figure and the goals he set for himself when signing for Tigres.

“I said it when I arrived and today more than ever I repeat it: I came to La Liga MX and to Tigres to make history. I will keep the immense emotion of scoring my first goal here for the rest of my life. That is what it is all about: living intense emotions. I promise we’ll keep getting excited GO TIGERS!”, wrote.

In one of the last training sessions of the feline team, André Pierre Gignac revealed through his Instagram stories a great goal scored by the Venezuelan, very similar to the one scored in the recent match against Querétaro.