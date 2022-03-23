Gignac does not need friendly matches: Piojo Herrera

Monterey, NL /

Andre-Pierre Gignac has nine goals in the tournament, he is the leader in goals, so the Tigers coach, Miguel Herreraassures that the Frenchman does not need friendly matches.

Tigres traveled to the United States for two games, before America and Pachuca, but he did it without the Bomboro; on Wednesday they face the Eagles in the stadium of the MLS Houston Dynamothen they move to the Texas Valley where on Saturday they will face the Pachuca in Edinburg.

“They will help us a lot so that the (players) who have not had much activity have it, because they are quite good synodal players,” he said. The lice.

“Gignac had left with discomfort (from the Classic), so we are not going to risk it and we are not going to put trips and games you don’t needhe is doing quite well and we don’t want to make a mistake in that”, added Herrera giving the reasons why the Frenchman is not going.

The feline squad arrived very early at the Monterrey International Airport hotel to undergo covid tests and have breakfast before embarking on the trip to the Texas city.

“Unfortunately we had planned that match (against Pachuca) after having played with them (on date 9), but due to the circumstances that we all know, it did not happen.”

“Now comes the game before playing the league game where we are fighting for the top of the table and it will help us, I reiterate, we have many players who we want to pick up the pace and then we will see the official game.”

