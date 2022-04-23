Gignac humiliates the America forwards

Gignac He came to Liga MX to make history with Tigres and for the 2022 Clausura Tournament he once again demonstrated that age is just a number, since with his 36 years he is the tournament’s top scorerwhich generates suspicion in America.

The history of the Eagles demands that there should always be a born scorer on the campus, but in this 2022 there is one crisis in the cream-blue attackerssince neither has managed to become the benchmark in attack that the team needs.

For Matchday 16 of the Liga MX, those from Coapa enter the Volcano in the most attractive match of the weekend in Mexico, since in front of them are the university students from Piojo Herrera, who are clear favorites for the title and there is also the seasoning of see to Miguel and Sebastián Córdova face their former teammates.

Before the game, the numbers indicate that only Gignac has twice as many goals and a little more than the three nominal forwards of the Águilas in Clausura 2022, something that should concern Fernando Ortíz and his coaching staff ahead of the Liguilla.

The numbers of André-Pierre Gignac vs. the forwards of América in the Clausura 2022

Until Date 15 of the championship, the experienced Frenchman adds 11 touchdowns and one assist, which makes him the top scorer in the regular season so far. For their part, the numbers of the azulcremas attackers are the following:

Roger Martínez: 2 goals and 1 assist

Federico Vinas: 1 goal

Henry Martin: 2 goals 2 assists

