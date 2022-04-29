Gignac praised Pachuca’s quarry: ‘Only they get players’

Andre-Pierre Gignac highlighted that the France national team has several players thanks to youth formations, which in Mexico does not happen, but he highlighted only one club, the Pachucais the one who trains more footballers.

“It’s training. Mexicotoday we are going to look for many South Americans, now a few Europeans, but only Pachuca he brings out players, it’s not normal”, expressed the Frenchman.

At the same time that he commented that the tigers They must train several players, so that in one or two years they have at least five young soccer players with a better future.

“Us, tigers, we should remove five players for every three years or every two years, easy. You have to invest in the infrastructure for a training center. Pachuca It has an amazing training center.

“Children enter the training center with their fingerprints and all that. You have to put them in the best conditions, you have to tell the parents ‘your son is going to be fine with us’, not tell them ‘leave your son to us, but we are going to put him in a place where he is not going to be comfortable,'” he explained. Gignac.

Lastly, he pointed out that “all the teams in Mexico” they must have a “high-level training center to be able to export players, and only Pachuca It does, it’s not normal, it’s not normal.”

