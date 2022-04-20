Gignac responded to Dibu Martínez: “Mexico is not ‘easy'”

Midtime Editorial

Andre-Pierre Gignac made one of the most forceful defenses in Mexican soccer after being questioned if he considers it “easy”, as the Argentine goalkeeper described it Emiliano Martinez after the Qatar 2022 draw, and even pointed out that it is better for the Mexican National Team that they underestimate it.

With the fresh memory of Tricolor win 2-0 against France In South Africa 2010, a match in which he participated for 45 minutes, the Tigres striker highlighted the richness of this football, something that not only he has analyzed, but also his compatriot Florian Thauvin.

“It’s not easy at all, Florian played in Newcastle, in Marseille, in the French national team and ask him if it is easy to play Mexican soccer…. She has grown a lot, we are more seen, there are many more foreigners who want to make the leap to Europe and that they must go through Mexico first if they want to do it,” he said in an interview for Telemundo.

“Today Mexico is, along with Brazil and Argentina, the three best championships in America, for me,” he added.

Immediately, the Frenchman recalled that match he played against the Mexican National Team on June 17, 2010 when they fell due to goals from Cuauhtémoc Blanco and Javier Hernández.

“Mexico played me in South Africa and we knew it was not going to be easy, and we had Henry, Anelka, Ribéry, amazing players. Mexico, when they are in a competition, wanting to have that shirt on, anything can happen and we saw it against Germany (in Russia 2018),” he added.

Finally, he made it clear that he believes him “much to Mexico in official competitions”because it is a shirt that “weights” and through which the players take out their national pride.