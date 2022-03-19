Gignac seeks to be the top scorer in the Clásico Regio

If there is a Classic passionate, that’s the Royaland precisely in its 127th edition it has an extra ingredient, since the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac, taking advantage of the goalscoring moment he lives in tigersseeks to record his name in the history of this derby to be the top scorer in the duels against scratched and overcome Mario de Souza Mota ‘Bahia’who won 11 goals.

Dede wears seven games in a row scoring with the cats. He has eight goals in nine games played in this tournament, where he is the leader in individual scoring and is closely followed Nicholas Ibanez (Pachuca) and Fernando Aristeguieta (Puebla).

The french striker He has already exceeded the seven goals he scored in all of 2021, where he was not so fine with the goal, but he has already recovered his scoring nose and only needs two annotations against scratched to match Baywho made 11 in his time at the Gang.

In the royal derby, Bomboro has scored nine goals since he arrived in Mexican soccer in 2015, his fourth best client, behind Lion (10), America (eleven), Chivas (12 and Cougars (14), although he has almost a year since his last goal in these duels.

The last annotation of the Gallic player against the Monterey It was on April 24, 2021, in the 125th edition, where he gave his team the victory in the last Clásico he directed Ricardo Ferretti at the club where he stayed for 11 years.

“On the sports side, the team has gone from less to more, growing, we have a good squad and they have done it in a new way, Andre is a professional since he arrived, always willing to work and now he gets this streak. still a long way to go, we want to continue growing and we have our minds set on the Clásico, we still haven’t achieved any goals, we are in a good moment right now”, said the president of tigers, Mauricio Culebroon Gignac’s scoring pace.

The attacker of 36 years takes step to smash your best tournament in terms of goals, which was in the Opening 2014 with 14 days that made him the scoring champion and he still has eight games left to play this semester.

Of the schools that will dispute the Classic Royal 127 this weekend, the next best active scorers are Rogelio Funes Mori and Cesar Montesfrom Rayados, as well as Jesus Duenasfrom Tigres, both with just three goals and who are shaping up to be starters.

Then there is Arturo González, who adds three, while Carlos González, Guido Pizarro, Xavier Aquino, Nicholas Lopez and Matthias Kranevitterregister one, the latter the only one who is a member of the Gang.