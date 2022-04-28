Gignac would have wanted to play for Tri; Raul Jimenez fan

Midtime Editorial

Monterey, NL / 04.27.2022 19:32:12





What Andre-Pierre Gignac play with Mexican team is an impossible dream, having already played with Francecan not be part of the Tri and the striker of tigers recognizes that he would have liked to defend the Aztec colors, because he even points out that it is Raul Jimenez fan.

“The Mexico shirt is heavy, pride comes out in competitions… I would have loved it (to play with Mexico), the truth is; but believe me, I love the strikers of the national team, I’ve been a fan of Raúl for a long time, it’s not from Europe, I loved Raúl before; Chucky is a different player”, said Gignac in an interview with Carlos Hermosillo for Telemundo.

Of course, he underlined the quality of France and that his idol is Zinedine Zidane. “It’s not because I’m enlarged, I’m French by birth, Mexican at heart, but France has a great team… my idol is Zidane.”

Gignac pointed out that more Europeans can reach Mexican soccer, the question is to convince them. “You have to present him with a life project, because life in Mexico is beautiful, I take a plane and in an hour and a half I’m in Cancun.”

He praised Pachuca

the bomboro He criticized that in Mexico only one club can produce Mexican talent from the academy, so he says that Tigres should do it too.

“Single Pachuca they take out players, it’s not normal, we Tigres should take out five players every three years or every two years, easy; you have to invest in the infrastructure of a training center, Pachuca has an incredible one”.

Reveals weight control problems

In France, Gignac was heavily criticized for his weightsince there was a time when he looked overweight on his body, and now he reveals that he still has some problems with what he eats.

“If I eat a small 100-gram chocolate cake, the next day I’m going to weigh myself and I’ll have 100 more grams, that’s how I am, it’s my body,” he told Hermosillo.

​