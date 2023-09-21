Gignac’s heart is broken, is he in love? His followers are worried about this message

players of Tigers, Andre Pierre Gignac His followers are worried by a publication on the social network. Via his Instagram account, the French forward uploaded a story about the concert Sam Smith, This event took place Monterey Arena Sold out, same appeared yesterday tigers,

British singer creates sensation with his first date montereyThere was a golden statue on the set and there was also a lift to go to the top Sam Smith To start with the success of the show Stay with me. gignac She uploaded a story before the concert, a photo with a lime green dress in the mirror, after which she uploaded a view of her location for the British to see.

What worried French’s followers was the phrase that accompanied the photo showing the stage, He said, “The concert is full, but I’m free.”, In addition to tagging the singer in the publication and inserting the title of one of his greatest hits and with which he started his concert Stay with me,

Britt thanked the Monterrey audience and dedicated words that brought tears to her eyes. He said, “This is the 50th show and it was the first show in Mexico that sold out. See you tomorrow guys.” Blacksmith,

What happened gignac,

publication of gignac This worried his followers, as it suggests that he feels empty and it could be a breakup in love or a broken heart, But it remained in the imagination of the French public as they did not comment further. It is certain that preparations are already underway for its activity mx league, After the break by date fifa,

This Sunday, September 17 tigers will face Atlas In the match corresponding to the 8th day of the match opening 2023, So far Feline He is placed second in the general table with 14 points, the Frenchman has three points so far in the tournament. The defending champions will be looking to defend their title at the end of the season.

tigers was crowned in Completion 2023after turning Chivas de Guadalajara 3-2 with annotations Andre Pierre Gignac, Sebastian Cordova and Guido Pizarro. The Felin team added its eighth title and is already preparing to become one of the greats of Mexican football.