Gilbert Gottfried dies: How did the comedian die?

Getty Gilbert Gottfried is survived by his wife and two children.

Gilbert Gottfried is dead. The death of the legendary comedian was confirmed in his twitter account on April 12, 2022.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the tweet read. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, keep laughing as hard as you can in honor of Gilbert,” continued the message, signed by the Gottfried family.

Gottfried is survived by his wife, Dara Gottfried (nee Kravitz), whom he married in 2007, and their two children, Lily Aster Gottfried and Max Aaron Gottfried.

This is what you need to know:

Dara has lived a private life and is not very active on social media

Dara has worked as a music industry executive in the past. On her IMDb page, she has several credits to her name, including an executive producer position for her work on “Gilbert Gottfried: Dirty Jokes” in 2005.

Dara and Gilbert met in the 1990s after the Grammy Awards, according to The New York Times. The two hit it off right away, but they didn’t end up getting married until February 2007. The two kept their relationship a secret and avoided publicizing it.

Over the years, Gilbert and Dara have lived their lives as out of the public eye as they can, rarely sharing personal information about what happens when Gottfried is offstage. In fact, many of his fans were shocked to learn that he was suffering from an illness at the time of his death.

“The public also wants to know your bank account number, your Social Security number, and your PIN code,” Gottfried once said. “I can’t walk into a women’s locker room and say, ‘Well, I want to know and I’m curious about this,’” he added, explaining his decision to keep his personal life out of the tabloids.

The Gottfrieds are the parents of 2 children.

After getting married, Gilbert and Dara welcomed a daughter named Lily, who is now 14 years old. Two years later, the couple welcomed Max, who is now 12 years old.

In 2013, the Gottfrieds appeared on “Celebrity Wife Swap,” giving audiences a glimpse into their personal lives.

“I knew I would never find anyone else like him,” Dara said at the time, according to The Times.

“Most people hope they never find anyone like me,” Gilbert replied.

Spanish translation of the original note of Heavy.com.