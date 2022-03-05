Gilberto Adame surprises by announcing his situation with Club América

After having gone through an extremely complicated start to the tournament, the Eagles of America notified through a statement that the strategist Santiago Solariwould be dismissed along with his coaching staff, after not having achieved the goals and objectives of the team of Coapa.

The notice

“Club América appreciates the professionalism and seriousness of Santiago Solari, Santiago Sánchez, Lucas Nardi and Bruno Militano during just over a year of work in our team where they successfully achieved, last year, the record for points in the Club’s history. Unfortunately, the expected results have not been obtained in the current tournament,” the document contextualized.

The resignation of Gilberto Adame

Shortly after the coach’s departure was made official, another absence from the team was reported. This time, it was revealed that Gilbert Adame, who was a technical assistant during the management of the ‘Indiecito’, presented his resignation to the interior of Coapa.

The reasons for your departure

Gilberto’s main objective was to become the technical director of the first team since, having been at the club for several years, he fully knows the Americanist squad, but the board’s vision was completely different, because they had contemplated to Ferdinand Ortizto take charge of the interim period that the Eagles will soon go through and later, find a substitute.

This approach caused Adame to make the decision to leave the Nest.

The rumors

After his resignation, various rumors began to emerge that pointed out that Adame had the possibility of rejoining the work team but would be in a different work area.

the real situation

This afternoon, our collaborator Jonathan Pena, confirmed that Gilberto Adameleft the club today, Thursday, March 3.