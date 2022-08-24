Gilberto Santa Rosa is surprised with a tremendous party in the style of the ’60s

The celebration of the 60 years of the singer Gilberto Santa Rosa he didn’t stay in New York. On Tuesday night, the salsero was surprised with a great party at the Luis Muñoz Marín Foundation in Trujillo Alto, organized by his wife, the presenter Alexandra Malagon.

With an atmosphere inspired by the glamor of the 1960s, the celebration this time was a more intimate one, although not for that with few people. Alexandra Malagón was in charge of inviting her husband’s relatives, friends and loved ones, who had some knowledge about the surprise that awaited him from 7:00 at night and that would last until midnight.

“I have had 60 incredible years, I have always said that my life, personal and professional, has been like a roller coaster and has allowed me to live many emotions and be surrounded by the beautiful people I have been able to cross along the way”expressed the salsero when he arrived at the foundation’s lobby. “I saw those 60 years as far away, but they have arrived!”he exclaimed gratefully.

Among the friends who were present were the singers Marco Antonio Solís, José Alberto “El Canario”, Ednita Nazario, Víctor Manuelle, Wison Torres, from Los Hispanos, Oscarito, Chucho Avellanet, Gerardo Rivas, producer and entertainer Luisito Vigoreaux, his manager Rafo Muñiz, comedian Otilio Warrington “Bizcocho” and as if that were not enough, one of his fathers in music, Rafael Ithier and El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico.

“Thanks to this group I decided to do this that has given me life and has allowed me to meet all of you, loved ones in my country, loved ones outside of here, have a spectacular family and an extended family”thanked “El Caballero de la Salsa” embracing Ithier, who took the opportunity to start celebrating his 96th birthday, which he will officially turn next Monday.

The singer Marco Antonio Solís shared that he met the salsero through his colleague Tito Nieves and from that first moment he connected with him because of his human quality.

“When he presented it to me on another plane, on my birthday, there I saw the person behind the artist and there I knew he was going to be a friend forever,” “El Buki” highlighted, while valuing the integrity and your friend’s sense of humor.

Being Gilbertito’s favorite orchestra, it was to be expected that Los Mulatos del Sabor accompanied him again at such a special moment, just like when he turned 50.

Among the memorable moments of the party is the debut of the singer Chucho Avellanet in salsa singing the classic “Caballo pelotero” together with El Combo. Although he warned singer Jerry Rivas to save him if he missed the lyrics, his impeccable voice overcame any forgetfulness. So excited was he, that he even dared to jingle a little.

The relationship between Chucho Avellanet and Gilbertito dates back to the second special produced by Banco Popular, as he recalled.

“Gilberto is the most caring person I’ve ever met, the sweetest, the noblest, he always wants to help you, he never forgets you,” said the singer, who is also his best man.

As expected, the birthday boy joined El Gran Combo to do what he does best, sing in his key, in his swing, with the grace and elegance that has defined him throughout his four decades of musical career. It was thus that the sonero pleased his loved ones with one of his favorite songs, “And I don’t do anything else”.

Some of the details that made the party full of special details were the selection of photographs projected on the big screen from different moments in the life of the singer; another projection of what were his favorite television programs and the presence of a childhood friend of the salsero, Mario Ortiz.

This was the artist’s second celebration for his six decades of life. He enjoyed the first one last Sunday, when he performed before a packed Beacon Theater on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, New York.

In the photo, Wilson Torres of Los Hispanos, Luisito Vigoreaux and Gilberto Santa Rosa. ( David Villafane/Staff )