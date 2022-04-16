Entertainment

“Gilded Age” is the theme of this year’s Met Gala, but what will the celebrity outfits look like?

This Monday, May 2, the Met Gala will return, an event that is held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET). This gala is highly anticipated because year after year the guests of Anna Wintour, organizer of the event, parade on the red carpet wearing their best dresses and outfits. Every year, it is very exciting and different, because Anna makes a list of the most important celebrities of the moment and decides what will be the theme of the year. And this year it will be “Gilded Age” or the “Golden Age”, which is a time located in space and time of series like “Bridgerton”, “The Gilded Age” and films like “The Age Of Innocence”.

It is worth mentioning that the person who provided this information was Vanessa Freidman, who is the director of the fashion section of the American newspaper “The New York Times”. Scoop: The next Met Gala presenters will be: Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The honorary presidents will be: Tom Ford, Adam Moressi and Anna Wintour,” Freidman wrote on Twitter on March 17.

This year we will see great dresses and a lot of elegance

The director also revealed the following, “The theme is “Golden Glamour.” The point is that this year is going to be very disguised”. It must be said that this event is not only about wearing the best outfit on the red carpet, because annually through the Met Gala a large sum of money is raised to finance exhibitions and other art-related activities at the MET. This year, guests are expected to include celebrities such as: Zendaya, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, Bella and Gigi Hadid, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish and Finneas, among others.

To better understand what they mean by “Gilded Age”, this was a time that lasted from 1878 to 1889. At this time people in the United States were leaving the Civil War behind. It was just at that time that the United States had a great economic and industrial growth and with it the difference in social classes began to be more evident. At this time ballroom dances were celebrated, tight dresses, extravagant jewelry were worn and luxury and waste were an important part of the lifestyle of the upper social classes.

