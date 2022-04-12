‘Gilded glamour’ as dress code for the MET Gala 2022

We already know what the dress code for the most anticipated gala of the year is going to be: glamor in the Golden Age of the United States.

We already knew almost all the details about the This year’s Met Galabut we were missing the most important: The dress code. The most anticipated and important fashion world event returns with a second part of ‘Fashion in the United States’. Just eight months ago, last September, we were able to enjoy the 2021 gala, with the theme ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’. After a red carpet full of unforgettable ‘looks’ such as Billie Eilish’s or Jennifer Lopez’s, this 2022 we are eager to see what the guests surprise us with.

This year, for this second part under the name of ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’the theme will be Gilded Glamorthat is, the glamor of the America’s Gilded Age, focusing on iconic New York City. Returning to the tradition of the first Monday in May, this year’s MET Gala will be held on May 2 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and will feature hosts such as Regina King, Blake Lively either Ryan Reynolds.

Evan Agostini / GTRES

The so-called ‘Gilded Age’ or Golden Age of the United States refers to the last decades of the 19th century, and the beginning of the 20th centurywhere a great economic, industrial and demographic expansion without precedents. Back then, fashion was synonymous with excess. Thanks to industrial advances, making garments with different fabrics and materials, and much more quickly, became possible, and the upper class took advantage of it. We could no longer only see extravagant dresses and accessories used at parties or dances, but fashion was extrapolated to different areas and occasions, such as sports.

– Rosalía pays homage to the popular Spanish symbol at the MET gala: the manila shawl is transformed

– This is the emotional story of ASAP Rocky’s look at the MET Gala

This year, we can also enjoy a exhibition of vignettes made by eight film directors and that will be set in stories from the MET halls of the time, thus investigating the evolution of the language of fashion and in those who were part of it, but whose names we never got to know, such as tailors, dressmakers either designers.

The names that we do not know are also those of the stars of this year’s red carpet, because the designers have preferred it to be a mystery. But, regardless of this, what we do hope is that they do a beautiful and iconic tribute to the central theme of this gala, the american fashion.