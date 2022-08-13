Gildo Insfrán announced the creation of the Faculty of Medicine at the Provincial University of Formosa

The prime minister led this Saturday the solidarity operation Por Nuestra Gente Todo, at EPEP No. 268 “Don Héctor Manuel Peris” in the San Agustín neighborhood.

There he announced the creation of the Faculty of Medicine, with the careers of Medicine and Bachelor of Nursing, at the Provincial University of Formosa, based in Laguna Blanca. He said that they are carrying out the procedures for the national validity of these titles.

The deputy governor Eber Solís, the mayor of the capital Jorge Jofré, the provisional president of the Legislature Armando Felipe Cabrera, the chief of the cabinet of ministers Antonio Ferreira, ministers of the PEP, national, provincial and municipal legislators, authorities of different neighborhood organizations and residents.

During the act, the signing of the financial assistance agreement for the work of the sewage collection network and home connections for the San Agustín neighborhood was finalized. The work consists of 9 thousand meters of connecting networks, 2 thousand meters of pipes, will benefit five thousand five hundred residents and in this way the neighborhood will no longer have open sewers. The work will be financed with resources from the Provincial Treasury

Another of the governor’s announcements was a new building for the Nucleus of Permanent Education and Vocational Training No. 1, which currently operates in the same school, on the night shift. “The accountant Daniel Malich, Minister of Planning has the directives, not to fix it as they had requested, because it is a waste of money and also of time, we are going to make a new building. It will be according to the capacity that the place has, surely it will not cover all the expectations of the number of classrooms requested by the director, but it will be a new, comfortable building, so that they continue doing this important work” he anticipated.

The president referred to the new organizing rector of the Provincial University, Enrique Morales, and highlighted his academic qualities. In this framework, he announced that “the Faculty of Medicine and Nursing Degree will be created, and we are managing so that these titles have national validity, and we are going to achieve it”

“I believe that these novelties exceed anything one can say or any speech, I want to ask you to continue working in unity, solidarity and organization to increasingly consolidate the organized community that we have built together. Formosa is a vanguard of Peronism at the national level”, emphasized the governor.

Another announcement was the repair of Avenida Masaferro. “In the last operation we had promised to pave, we did it, several years passed, now it is deteriorated in sectors, together with the municipality we are going to repair them and leave them anew, up to where the coastal defense is located” he pointed out.

the operative

The solidarity operation began at 8 o’clock with the attention of the different provincial state agencies, doctors and dentists in the classrooms of EPEP No. 268.

At 8:30 the formal ceremony began, with words of welcome by the director of the establishment, Olga Torres, who thanked the president for his presence and the different works and benefits of the government at the school.

After the signing of the financial assistance agreement, to carry out the work of collecting sewage liquids and home connections for the neighborhood, the symbolic delivery of glasses, ID proofs, identity cards, social pensions, retirement resolution of Social Security Fund, supplies for the Civil Registry, medicine cabinets for the Initial Level, Primary Level and Secondary Level, as well as sports clothing for the school and the soccer school.

During the act, the president received present reminders from the school and the sports clubs of the neighborhood, and then the mayor of the capital Jorge Jofré and two young residents of the neighborhood took the floor, highlighting the growth of this conglomerate.