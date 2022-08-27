Gildo Insfrán announced the forthcoming inauguration of the Center for Nuclear Medicine «Dr. Nestor Kirchner»

Soon to be inaugurated, the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy, located on the grounds of the High Complexity Hospital, will bear the name of the former president who allowed Formosa to “fulfill most dreams” through Historical Reparation.

This was announced by the governor of the province, Gildo Insfrán, when he led this Saturday the solidarity operation “Por Nuestra Gente Todo”, in EPEP No. 373 “Padre Luis Tiberi” in the Mariano Moreno neighborhood.

Recalling Kirchner, he said that after assuming the presidency on May 25, 2003, three days later he traveled to Formosa and together they signed the Historical Reparation Act, which allowed Formosa to fulfill the dreams of generations in the construction of the Model Formoseño.

Insfrán pointed out that in a few days the Center for Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy will be inaugurated and the best tribute that the people of Formosa can pay is that it bear the name of “Dr Néstor Kirchner.”

He said that the inauguration will be a political fact, because in practice the establishment is already working and treated its first 14 patients.

“It was an unthinkable thing for those who suffered or had or have a relative with this disease, which means that they will not need to travel anywhere, they will be treated here,” said the president.

In this framework, Insfrán responded to the opposition for his criticism of the lack of medical professionals in the province and here he pointed out that his administration is aware of this, which is why the creation of the Provincial University of Laguna Blanca and of the medical careers was decided. and nursing.

After considering the members of the local opposition as “porteño press mobilisers who repeat what they hear” and try to install these sit-ins among Formosans, he replied that “I am sure that in Formosa that message will not enter the heart of the Formosan of good”.

an encounter of love

Sharing the opening ceremony of the solidarity operation, the governor acknowledged that this is a difficult time for the country and the world, and asked to recognize that “here we can still say that we live with social peace despite the fact that there are groups that all days they try to sow hatred, despair among us”.

He considered that these feelings “do not penetrate” in Formosans because “these are circumstantial attitudes, on the other hand, many years ago we sowed the antidote to this, which is love.”

At this point, he thanked the sincere love he receives and warned that “I am nobody without you, if we were able to do everything we did and are going to continue doing, it is because of the sincere accompaniment of all of you” that allows him to continue with the legacy left by Juan Domingo Perón, from the organized community.

He considered that it is a matter of strengthening it day by day because “that will be what the Argentine people need in every corner of the country to prevent the neoliberals from appearing again, who today are on the prowl through all communication media, with co-opted justice sectors. , the tools that they may have at hand to defame, create disagreement between us, because it is the only way they can take advantage”. He said that this political sector does not try to build, but to pillage.

Next, the president echoed the requests made by the neighbors during the meetings prior to the operation with the provincial authorities, many of which were already resolved during the week.

“This school asked for a closed sports center to be built, we are going to do it, they also asked for a space for a kitchen, for the secondary school two more classrooms, I say yes” he announced to which he added that the House of the neighborhood solidarity.

In addition, the paving of Pueyrredón Avenue, from Salta Street to Frondizi Avenue, to improve circulation in this busy area of ​​the city.