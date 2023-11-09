Gilead and AEH promote research to control and eliminate viral hepatitis

More than 164,502 patients have been treated against hepatitis C in Spain since the ‘Strategic Plan to Combat Hepatitis C’ was launched. The cure rate in our country is around 95%, making it one of the leading countries in eliminating this disease. Hepatitis D is associated with more rapid progression to liver fibrosis and cirrhosis and an increased risk of liver cancer and death. The problem is that many patients are not even diagnosed. This is partly due to limited knowledge of the disease and limited availability of diagnostic methods.

For this reason, Gilead Sciences and the Spanish Association for the Study of the Liver (AEEH) want to promote research projects that are beneficial for these patients. Once again, he has been awarded the ‘Sixth Edition of Gilead Scholarship for Micro-Elimination Projects in Hepatitis C and Hepatitis D Epidemiology’.

14 scholarship projects

23 projects have been evaluated, of which 14 have been awarded scholarships. They will receive a total amount of 350,000 euros. Seven of the winning projects are dedicated to the diagnosis and referral of hepatitis C patients. The other two are devoted to knowledge of the epidemiology of hepatitis delta and five to approaches to the diagnosis of all viral hepatitis.

“The idea of ​​launching a research initiative that makes it possible to immediately extend the benefits of proactive detection, better care and access to treatment to the general population is unique. So, we are very happy, proud and satisfied. We believe this is one of the best ways to promote research and public health. Apart from achieving objectives that may otherwise be unattainable,” he highlighted Manuel Romero, President of AEEH,

In the same line, Marisa Alvarez, Executive. Director of Medical Affairs of Gilead in Spain, explains that “Gilead’s steadfast commitment to hepatitis patients leads us on a clear path: supporting our scientific and research community. Through the six editions of this scholarship program, various local projects have been run that help in the diagnosis and referral of hepatitis C patients. And it reinforces, for another year, our commitment to greater knowledge of the epidemiology of hepatitis delta. Being an unmet medical need.”

