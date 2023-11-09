Gilead Sciences and AEEH collaborate to advance the elimination of viral hepatitis

Gilead Sciences and the Spanish Association for the Study of the Liver (AEEH) recently addressed the call for a sixth edition. ‘Gilead Grants for Micro-Elimination Projects in Hepatitis C and Hepatitis D Epidemiology’ Continuing to make advances in the elimination and control of viral hepatitis.

As Gilead explained, Spain is one of the countries leading in the elimination of hepatitis C (VHC), possibly becoming one of the first in the world to achieve this. Since the implementation of the ‘Strategic Plan to Combat Hepatitis C’, more than 164,502 patients have been treated in Spain with a cure rate of almost 95%, meeting WHO’s objectives to eliminate viral hepatitis by 2030. Reflects the effort made to achieve. Change the lives of these patients.

However, to achieve them it is necessary to implement Initiatives aimed at improving prevention, Early diagnosis, treatment and comprehensive management of patients suffering from virus C.

This also includes chronic hepatitis D, which affects patients infected with the hepatitis B virus, and is associated with more rapid progression to liver fibrosis and cirrhosis and a higher risk of liver cancer and death. Today, Gilead points out, there are still many patients who remain undiagnosed, due, in part, to limited knowledge about the disease, the low availability of reliable and automated diagnostic methods that are easy to implement in microbiology services, and effective. There is a historical shortage of. treatment, making it less likely for doctors to perform tests to detect the disease where there is no unmet medical need and to conduct research projects in this area.

For this reason, such initiatives were taken gilead science, In this edition, a total of 23 projects have been evaluated, of which 14 have been awarded scholarships, amounting to a total of 350,000 euros. Of the winning projects, which are distributed between Catalonia, Andalusia, the Valencian Community, the Balearic Islands, Aragon and Castilla y León, seven are dedicated to the diagnosis and referral of patients with hepatitis C, two to the epidemiology of hepatitis delta. Are dedicated to knowledge. , and five they address the diagnosis of all viral hepatitis, combined with the awareness and education work done in Spain to implement this comprehensive diagnosis.

Dr. Manuel Romero, President of AEEH, highlighted “the importance of this type of collaboration and continuity in achieving one of our vital public health objectives, the public-private collaboration between Gilead and AEEH.” Is.” countries, such as the elimination of hepatitis C. In the same sense, he explained, “The idea of ​​launching research initiatives that allow the benefits of proactive detection, improved care, and access to treatment to be immediately transferred to the general population is unique in clinical practice. Therefore, we are very Happy, proud and satisfied. “We believe this is one of the best ways to advance research and public health and achieve goals that may otherwise be unattainable.”

In the words of Marisa Alvarez, Executive. Director of Medical Affairs of Gilead in Spain, “Gilead’s strong commitment to patients symbolizes a clear path for us: supporting our scientific and research community. Always aligned with the recommendations of scientific societies and institutions, collaborating with regional eradication plans and professionals in its objective of eradicating the disease. Through six editions of this scholarship program, we have been able to run various local projects that help us diagnose and refer hepatitis C patients and reinforce our commitment for another year. Increased knowledge of the epidemiology of hepatitis delta, it is an unmet medical need. With these 14 new projects, this collaboration between Gilead and AEEH has now led to 61 initiatives to improve the diagnosis and care of patients with viral hepatitis over the past six years.

Nevertheless, despite the efforts made, there are still more than 76,500 people with HCV in the general population, of whom 22,500 have active HCV infection and have not been diagnosed. “To achieve this, it is essential to take advantage of all opportunities to diagnose patients, focusing on initiatives that aim to improve prevention, early detection, treatment and comprehensive management. Acting at the local level is vital Global impact Thank you for improving the diagnosis and care of patients with viral hepatitis. In this way, patients can be treated at an early stage of the disease and thus prevent it from developing and further complicating its outlook, as well as preventing transmission and possible new infections. Is,” he explained to Gilead.

In the six editions since the launch of this call in 2018, the collaboration of Gilead and AEEH has allowed financing for the implementation of 61 projects that have contributed to the elimination of hepatitis C in Spain, with a total grant of 1,465.000 euros , of which six in 2018, seven in 2019, nine in 2020, ten in 2021, fifteen in 2022 and fourteen in 2023, the scholarships were awarded in 10 Autonomous Communities and addressed different patient populations and health care environments.