Gilgamesh fights a Deviant in the new preview of the Marvel cinecomic

Marvel Studios streamed a new TV spot for Eternals destined to the international market and specifically to the Asian one, since it also sees the character of Gilgamesh played by the Korean actor as protagonist Don Lee. In fact, he is at the center of an epic battle against a Deviante, antagonist of the cinecomic.

Since the TV commercial in question is designed for the Asian market, it could not fail to have Don Lee, a South Korean actor (with US citizenship) who is part of the multi-ethnic cast of Eternals in the role of the character of Gilgamesh. This character is described as the strongest Eternal and who has a deep connection with Thena, the Eternal personified by Angelina Jolie who we also see represented in the commercial. Lee accepted the role of Gilgamesh in order to inspire new generations, as we are talking about the first Korean superhero in history, and he also used his boxing skills to get the part.

Recently, the film’s producer Nate Moore spoke about the possibility of future crossovers for Eternals: “[Gli Eterni] it’s something like Doctor Strange or Black Panther, for which we felt there was enough history to be able to represent a small universe of its own in the beginning. But of course we have ideas on how things can end up in a crossover further. But this 10-character film with Dane Whitman, the Celestials and the Deviants felt like it already had enough material to play with.“were the words of Nate Moore.

How do you think the protagonists of Chloe Zhao’s film can interact with their MCU colleagues? Let us know in the comments! Also during the same interview, Nate Moore confirmed that we will not see the Ebon Sword in Eternals.

Eternals will be released in Italian cinemas on November 3, 2021.