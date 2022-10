Djibril Cissé, new face of Lidl



No more football for Djibril… The former Liverpool and Olympique de Marseille player has been the new face of Lidl advertising since October 24. The store chain whose objective is to offer consumers “the real price of good things” has thus designed a 30-second advertising spot with the old blue shopping like everyone else in one of the brand’s establishments. . In the video, a young person warns his father of the presence of the football star. The latter refuses to believe his son and Djibril Cissé, hearing the two men’s discussion, throws the fruit cake he was about to buy from the incredulous father of the family, assuring that he has been eating it since he is very small. The footballer had already collaborated with the brand in 2020. He then posed on Instagram with a pair of Lidl sneakers. Two other commercials will be available on television and digital from November 28.