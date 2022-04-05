Gillian Anderson and a response that excites fans of The X-Files

The actress who was in charge of bringing Dana Scully to life is always asked about the possibility of reviving this great science fiction series. The last time the series aired was in 2018.

In the 90’s, The X-Files became a symbol of television by the hand of David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson. The series that was responsible for dealing with issues such as conspiracies and paranormal events, as well as life on other planets, was broadcast between 1993 and 2002, and then had two returns: one in 2008 and the other between 2016 and 2018. Four years later, fans of this production are still excited to see more episodes.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actress referred to the possibility of a revival of the production that launched her to stardom. Although her response was not too optimistic, those who choose to see the glass half full may be excited to see new adventures of Fox Mulder and Dana Scully on the small screen. The last time they were seen in action was on March 21, 2018.

Apparently, there are differences with the creatives behind The X-Files They seem irreconcilable. For Anderson, the sexism in the series was evident: “I was expected to walk behind (of David Duchevy) as we walked through the front door of the people we were investigating. There are things that I rebelled against”. However, she did highlight what she liked about the role: “I don’t think it was clear in my mind that it was, ‘ah, this is a feminist character. I think she was more like, ‘this is a woman I’ve never seen on TV and she’s one of a kind.’”.

When asked about the possibility of more episodes being made, she was forceful. “It feels like such an old idea. I already did it, I did it for so many years and it ended in an unfortunate way. In order to start having that conversation, there would have to be a new writing team and the baton would have to be handed over to make it feel new and progressive.”, assured. Then he remarked: “It is very in the past”.

Gillian Anderson’s new series on Paramount+

Next April 18 will arrive at Paramount+ a new star job sex education. Anderson will be one of the protagonists of The first ladybeside Michelle Pfeiffer and Viola Davis. Each of them will be in charge of playing a different First Lady, in this 10-episode series: Davis will be Michelle Obama; Pfeiffer, Betty Ford; and Anderson will be Eleanor Roosevelt. It is still not very clear how the connection of each of these chapters will be, since the three women were part of the White House in periods very distant from each other.