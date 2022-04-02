Entertainment

Gillian Anderson and Lily Rabe, brides in the White House in ‘The First lady’

On April 28, one of the most anticipated series of the season arrives at Movistar +: The first lady. Through a star-studded cast, this anthological story will tell us about the lives of three of the most important and relevant first ladies of the United States. Viola Davis will play Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer will play Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson… Gillian will play Eleanor Roosevelt, who had an affair with another woman.

Eleanor and the journalist Lorena Hickok began writing letters to each other in 1932, something they continued to do for the next three decades, including the period in which the Roosevelts occupied the White House. In these more than 3,000 letters that are preserved, it is clear that, well, they were friends, but more things as well. And, croquette friend, we are in luck because the series is going to show us some of this.

The one chosen to give life to the girlfriend of the first lady has been Lily Rabe, whom we all remember as Misty in American Horror Story: Coven. This is going to be the first time that this relationship is shown in an audiovisual production, and hey, if we didn’t have little incentive to see it, besides this. It’s like Kings, but in April.

