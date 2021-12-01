Gillian Anderson and Lucy Boynton in the cast of the film The Pale Blue Eye

The cast of the Netflix movie The Pale Blue Eye has been enriched with numerous movie and TV stars, including Gillian Anderson and Lucy Boynton.

The Netflix project will be written and directed by Scott Cooper and is based on the novel written by Louis Bayard in 2006.

Thriller The Pale Blue Eye stars Gillian Anderson (The Crown), Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Charlotte Gainsbourg (Antichrist), Toby Jones (First Cow), Harry Lawtey (Industry), Simon McBurney (Carnival Row), Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Hadley Robinson (Moxie), Joey Brooks (Molly’s Game), Brennan Cook (Encounter), Gideon Glick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus), Matt Helm (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Steven Maier (The Plot Against America), Charlie Tahan (Ozark), Robert Duvall (The Judge), Harry Melling and Christian Bale.

In the film The Pale Blue Eye will play Christian Bale as a seasoned detective who is tasked with investigating a series of murders that took place in the 1830s at the West Point Military Academy.

The investigator then collaborates with a young cadet, the role entrusted to Harry Melling, who later becomes the famous writer Edgar Allan Poe.

