Gillian Anderson and Robert Duvall join Christian Bale in the Netflix movie, The Pale Blue Eye

Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall And Timothy Spall, according to what was reported by theHollywood Reporter, will flank Christian Bale in the thriller by Netflix, The Pale Blue Eye. Director, Scott Cooper, adapted the film script from the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard.

The horror film focuses on trying to solve a series of murders that occurred at the United States Military Academy in 1830. Bale, who will play the detective charged with investigating the murders, is producing alongside Scott Cooper, John Lesher And Tyler Thompson by Cross Creek Pictures.

The cast of The Pale Blue Eye also includes Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier And Charlie Tahan.

The film will mark the third collaboration between Christian Bale And Cooper. Previously the two had collaborated in Hostiles – Hostiles (2017) and The Fire of Vengeance – Out of the Furnace (2013).

The Pale Blue Eye by Louis Bayard

When a brutal murder occurs on the West Point grounds, retired NYPD detective Gus Landor is enlisted to solve the case. The detective recruits an eccentric young cadet named Edgar Allan Poe to help him uncover the clues in the case and find the culprit.

