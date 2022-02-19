Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis in the trailer for ‘The First Lady’

The First Lady or its name in Spanish ‘The first lady’, will be an American anthology and drama television series created by Aaron Cooley, which will premiere in Showtime.

This would be the first series in which Aaron Cooley will debut as a director, since he worked for more than a decade in the cinema as an actor, but above all as a screenwriter for television, for Netflix, Lionsgate, MGM, A Band Apart and many other companies.

Now this director plus the support of the production company and streaming subscription television channel Showtime, bring a proposal that draws quite a lot of attention, as they will portray the life of 3 first ladies of the United States.

The stormy life they led when they became first lady and everything they had to deal with and face, at different times in history, as women of the State.

This series will feature great actresses like Viola Davis who embodies Michelle ObamaMichelle Pfeiffer What Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson like the iconic eleanor roosevelt.

Now the first trailer is released where it is possible to glimpse a little of the history that this series will cover and that is expected to have a large audience and positive reviews, since the script, the actors and the production are considered of high quality.

Its premiere date is planned for April 17 on the Showtime channel.

On February 5, 2020, it was announced that Showtime would be handling the production, then known as First Ladies, to finally be called “The First Lady”.

And it was not until February 25, 2021, that it was announced that filming had begun in Covington, Georgia.

Among other well-known actors will be Dakota Fanning as Susan Ford, OT Fagben will represent Barack Obama, Kiefer Sutherland will be Franklin D. Roosevelt and Aaron Eckhart like the emblematic Gerald Ford.

