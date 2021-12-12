Gillian Anderson with Christian Bale in the cast of the Netflix movie

According to Deadline, Gillian Anderson would join the cast of The Pale Blue Eye, a film based on the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard and centered on the enigmatic figure of Edgar Allan Poe. If the master of the thrill has been the source of numerous inspirations in cinema and on television, this time it will be his figure at the center.

The Pale Blue Eye was bought by Netflix last March after a $ 55 million deal, which will secure worldwide distribution rights to the digital platform. Christian Bale is the protagonist and in the cast we find Harry Melling, in the role of Edgar Allan Poe, famous for having been Dudley in the Harry Potter saga and that we have recently found in numerous Netflix plays such as The chess queen And The Old Guard. Directing is Scott Cooper, who returns to collaborate with Bale after Fire of Vengeance and Hostiles.

In addition to Anderson, they also joined the cast Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Charlotte Gainsbourg (Antichrist), Toby Jones (First Cow), Harry Lawtey (Industry), Simon McBurney (Carnival Row), Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Hadley Robinson (Moxie), Joey Brooks (Molly’s Game), Brennan Keel Cook (Encounter), Gideon Glick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus), Matt Helm (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Steven Maier (The Plot Against America), Charlie Tahan (Ozark) and the Academy Award Robert Duvall (The Judge).

The Pale Blue Eye is based on a 2006 novel written by Louis Bayard: The story is set in 1830 and follows a veteran detective (Bale) who investigates a gruesome murder that took place in the West Point Academy. As his assistant, the detective hires a young poet with a penchant for alcohol, the man who will one day become known to the world as Edgar Allen Poe, and as the two work to unravel the mystery, their fledgling friendship will be put to the fore. evidence from the detective’s dark past.

Bale, we recall, was recently seen in Le Mans 66 – The Great Challenge by James Mangold and will return in the coming months with the next untitled film by David O Russell, starring Margot Robbie and John David Washington, among others, and above all Thor: Love and Thunder by Marvel Studios.

This year we saw Gillian Anderson again in the third season of Sex Education and in the second season of The Great alongside Elle Fanning.