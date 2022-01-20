Gimbe, + 28% of first doses to over 50s in 7 days, is an obligation effect – Health

The recent introduction of mandatory vaccination for over 50s “pushes the first doses” and “begins to show the first effects”: in the week 12-18 January in this age group the new vaccinated were 128,966, equal to +28.1 % compared to the previous week.

Overall, in the same period of time the new vaccinations were 510,742 compared to the 496,969 of the previous week (+ 2.8%) and the new vaccinations in the 5-11 year range are stable (equal to 240,920), which represent almost half of the first doses. This is what emerges from the new monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation.

Furthermore, in 7 days, there was an increase in the total number of total tampons performed (+ 10.8%), which went from 6,926,539 in the week 5-11 January to 7,672,378 in the week 12-18 January, with an increase rapid swabs (+856.687 equal to + 17.8%) compared to a slight decline in molecular ones (-110.848 equal to -5.3%). The 7-day moving average of the positivity rate of molecular swabs is further reduced (from 25.4% to 21.2%), while it remains stable (14.4% vs 14%) for rapid antigens.

Stops the increase in Covid-19 cases, which in 7 days was only 3%. But deaths increased by 49.7% over the same period of time, from 1,514 to 2,266, equal to an increase of 49.7%. This is what emerges from the new monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation, relating to the week from 12 to 18 January which, compared to the previous one, reveals a stabilization of new cases (1,243,789 compared to 1,207,689). The incidence, on the other hand, exceeds 2,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 58 provinces.