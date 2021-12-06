Gimbe, 390 thousand new vaccinated in 2 weeks – Health

“The good news is that in the last two weeks we have gotten around 390,000 new vaccinates.” This was said by Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, to “Italy has awakened” on Radio Cusano Campus. “This directly or indirectly – he added – demonstrates that the famous hard core of unvaccinated people has room to be scratched. It is obvious that, if this vaccination increase were to be maintained, within two months only the diehards not to be vaccinated would remain. . But I doubt that there could be this increase even if it is difficult to make predictions: Italians often surprise us positively “.

On the epidemiological front, Cartabellotta noted that “the growth of cases is confirmed, but with an impact on hospitals which is however considerably more modest than in the pre-vaccination era. In the pre-vaccination era, with the current number of infections, we had triple the number of patients hospitalized and in intensive care. For every thousand positive cases we have, 2.4% are hospitalized in the medical area and 3x thousand go to intensive care. We have to manage the pandemic in an ordinary way, because we can no longer afford to clog hospitals by hindering assistance to patients with other pathologies “.

The percentage of beds occupied by Covid patients in hospital wards in the medical area rises to 10% nationwide. This is what emerges from the daily monitoring of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas), which compares the data of December 6 with those of the previous day. The percentage of places in the medical area grows in 7 regions and PA: Abruzzo (9%), Calabria (15%), Emilia Romagna (9%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (23%), Trento Public Administration (at 11%), Piedmont (8%), Sardinia (5%) while they drop in Valle d’Aosta (21%).

On a national level, the percentage of places in intensive care is stable at 8% occupied by Covid patients. The brands return beyond the threshold reaching 12% and Friuli Venezia Giulia (16%) and the Autonomous Province of Bolzano (14) remain beyond the limit (which is 10%). While the percentage is decreasing in Abruzzo (at 4%), Calabria (at 10%), Liguria (at 10%), Umbria (at 8%), Valle d’Aosta (at 3%). This is what emerges from the daily monitoring of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas), which compares the data of December 6 with those of the previous day.