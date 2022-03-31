Gimbe, 500,000 cases in 7 days but the increase stops – Health

(ANSA) – ROME – After two weeks of sharp increase, from 23 to 29 March there was a substantial stability of the new cases of Covid-19, which were 504,487 compared to 502,773 the previous week (+ 0.3%). Over the same period of time, the currently positives increased by 5.5% (1.26 million compared to 1.20). This was revealed by the new monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation, which specifies how “at this moment it is difficult to make predictions”.

The swabs carried out increased by 3.2%, from 3.2 million on March 16-22 to 3.3 million. The average positivity rate of the molecular is stable at 13.4%, while that of the antigenic ones is reduced to 15.7%.

In the past 7 days the occupancy of beds in the medical area by patients with Covid-19 increases and the trend in intensive care is reversed, which had been declining for several weeks now. There were 9,740 hospitalizations with symptoms compared to 8,969 in the previous week, equal to + 8.6%, while 487 hospitalizations in intensive care compared to 455, equal to + 7%. After 6 consecutive weeks of decline, however, deaths begin to regrow: 953 in the last 7 days (+ 3.1%) with an average of 136 per day compared to 132 in the previous week.

The provinces with an incidence of more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants drop from 38 to 34 and in 55 provinces there is a percentage increase in new infections compared to the previous week, while in 52 a decrease. This was revealed by the new monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation for the week from 23 to 29 March, during which there was a percentage increase in new cases in 10 regions and a decrease in 11, ranging from + 17.8% in the autonomous province of Trento. to -16% of Umbria.

